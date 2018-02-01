NHK Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sports anime series, “Major 2nd,” based on the sequel manga of the same name written and illustrated by Takuya Mitsuda.

A promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese sports anime series, "Major 2nd." NHK's official page for the series has also unveiled a new key visual art.

The 30-second video has revealed the official cast and crew members for the series. The voice casts include Natsumi Fujiwara as Daigo Shigeno, Showtaro Morikubo as Goro Shigeno, Kotaro Nishiyama as Hikaru Sato, and Masakazu Morita as Toshiya Sato.

Ayumu Watanabe is credited for directing the anime series, which will be animated by NHK Enterprises. The scripts are being penned by the combined creative efforts of Michiro Tsuchiya, Kenji Konuta, Mitsuyo Suenaga, and Kenichi Yamashita. Character designs are being handled by Kenichi Ohnuki, while Kotaro Nakagawa takes charge of music composition.

The series is based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Takuya Mitsuda as a sequel to his earlier work, "Major." The sequel manga series debuted on the "Weekly Shounen Sunday" magazine in 2015 and has since been released in 12 collective volumes as of Jan. 18.

The first "Major" manga series was serialized on the "Weekly Shounen Sunday" magazine from 1994 to 2010 and has been released in 78 collective volumes. It told the story of a guy named Goro Honda, whose father's death inspired him to become a professional baseball player like his old man. The series was adapted into a six-season anime series that ran from 2004 to 2010.

On the other hand, "Major 2nd" tells the story of Goro's son, Daigo, who aspires to follow the footsteps of his father. Will he be able to reach his pro-league goals with the help of his most supportive friends as well as his and toughest rivals on the field? What kind of help and support will he be getting from his father who has been through the path he now wants to take?

The series will premiere on Saturday, April 7, at 5:35 p.m. JST on NHK.