'Major Crimes' Season 6 Episode 12 Spoilers: Rusty Discovers Stroh's Weakness

Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) will have to be strong to handle the pressure of taking down Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke) in the upcoming episode of "Major Crimes."

In the episode titled "By Any Means: Part 3," the synopsis reveals that Rusty will stumbling on an important clue with regards to why the serial killer is in the city. Stroh's motives still remain a mystery at this point. With Asst. Chief Leo Mason (Leonard Roberts) still debating on whether they must take the criminal seriously or not, Lt. Provenza's (G.W. Bailey), who is now the head of the squad, hands are tied. It is up to Rusty to discover the truth and since his mother, Sharon (Mary McDonell), is gone, he is all alone on this one.

Rusty may end up finding Stroh's weakness. Currently, the killer and his young British accomplice (Will Attenborough) are working steadily towards their goal. With Sharon dead and her team still reeling from shock, the criminals know that the time to strike is now. Executive producer James Duff spoke to Parade about Stroh and how he would take advantage of the golden opportunity to do what he wants. Nobody was expecting Sharon to die of heart attack. Although she had several fainting episodes, they all thought her condition was not that serious.

"Phillip Stroh had nothing to do with her death other than you could say her death is a gift to him that comes in a timely way. The emotional distractions under which the detectives are forced to operate is they immediately go about investigating the death of someone else who works for the justice system. It completely throws them off the scent a little bit as does hearing his name. They hate him so much it's hard for them to think about him properly if you know what I mean," the EP explained

"Major Crimes" season 6 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.