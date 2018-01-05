'Major Crimes' Season 6 Episode 13 Spoilers: Another Squad Member to Die?

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Promotional image for 'Major Crimes'

Another member of the unit will be in grave danger in the upcoming series finale of "Major Crimes."

In the episode titled "By Any Means: Part 4," the synopsis reveals that Lt. Tao (Michael Paul Chan) will find himself in an uncompromising situation. He will be trapped in a room with a potential bomb. While the Major Crimes squad scuttles around to take him out of the area before all hell breaks loose, Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke) will make his move to finally achieve what he has been meaning to do since he started shadowing Sharon (Mary McDonell) – to kill her adopted son, Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin).

Since Stroh's return in Los Angeles, he has been involved in a number of homicides. The serial killer seems to be always one step ahead of the unit last episode, when his young British accomplice, Dylan (Will Attenborough), made a mistake. It was Lt. Provenza (G.W. Bailey) who had the idea of using Stroh's scheme against him. The man has put a tap on all of their phones. With the others' help, they set up a trap for the criminal, keeping their fingers crossed that it would be the last time they see him alive.

In an interview with Variety, McDonnell spoke about the final episode. According to her, series creator James Duff and the writers did a beautiful job in capping off the show. She promised that the viewers would not be disappointed with the ending.

"I feel that it was done beautifully and respectfully, and I think that it will be quite gratifying. I honestly feel like what James has done has been done with the fans in mind, and with the idea of wanting to go through something with them, as opposed to putting them through something that wouldn't satisfy them at the end. I think that what James felt very strongly when he envisioned how this would go is — he wanted fans to be able to feel and grieve the end of this beautiful franchise together, collectively. I think he succeeded, and I feel very proud of it," McDonnell said.

"Major Crimes" season 6 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.