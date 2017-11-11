'Major Crimes' Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers: Sharon Deals with a Personal Crisis

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Promotional photo for "Major Crimes"

Commander Raydor's (Mary McDonnell) personal life may destroy the career that took her years to build in the upcoming season premiere of "Major Crimes."

In the episode titled "Sanctuary City: Part 3," the synopsis reveals that Raydor will face a crisis, and the problem has the power to threaten her career at the Major Crimes Unit. While the spoilers do not reveal much of the storyline, viewers get to see Sharon's composure being rocked by the recent events around her.

Last episode, she personally had to speak with a vicar regarding the boys who went missing during a Catholic high school field trip. One of them already turned up dead, while the other two were still unaccounted for.

Sharon then urged Father Stan (guest star Mark Damon Espinoza) to speed up the search by revealing what the boys shared during the sacrament of confession. Apparently, they met with a priest before they went off the grid.

The unit also had to deal with angry FBI agents who were similarly investigating the case. Previously, series creator James Duff said that the series finale would be a swan song for McDonnell's character. The fans would get to see Raydor at her lowest. The same thing applies to Provenza (G.W. [Bailey).

"I gave Mary [McDonnell] something extraordinary to play, because she wanted to do something special," Duff revealed.

The creator further said, "She has been one of my partners throughout this process, so we decided on something interesting and different for her to play. ... We [also] increased the size of G.W.'s role. It is an interesting story that we're telling [with Sharon], and Mary does an amazing job — her best work in the series is this season, and so is G.W.'s. A lot of the characters turn in spectacular performances."

"Major Crimes" season 6 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.