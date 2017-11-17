'Major Crimes' Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers: Squad Discovers Shocking Revelations about Missing Boys

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Promotional image for 'Major Crimes'

Commander Raydor (Mary McDonnell) and her team will have reasons to believe that the missing boys are not who they claim to be in the upcoming episode of "Major Crimes."

In the episode titled "Sanctuary City: Part 4," the synopsis reveals that the mystery surrounding the teens' disappearance will continue to baffle the Major Crimes Unit. Last episode, Raydor found out that the FBI already located the boys in Mexico and did not bother to inform them.

Previously, three teens were recorded missing during a Catholic field trip. One of them turned up dead. Recent evidence, however, will point out that the other two may be the ones who killed their friend. It is up to the team will find out if the suspicion is true.

Meanwhile, Raydor will have trouble focusing on the investigation after her health scare. Last episode, she lost consciousness. Her colleagues were worried about her since she showed signs of having a heart attack, just like what happened to Flynn (Tony Denison). Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) wanted her to take a leave of absence to rest.

Previously, series creator James Duff said that the final season is going to be a swan song for McDonnell's character. He said that the actress wanted to do something special and that he gave her free reign to play something extraordinary. The fans, though, are hoping that nothing bad will happen to the commander.

"She has been one of my partners throughout this process, so we decided on something interesting and different for her to play. ... We [also] increased the size of G.W.'s role. It is an interesting story that we're telling [with Sharon], and Mary does an amazing job — her best work in the series is this season, and so is G.W.'s. A lot of the characters turn in spectacular performances," Duff said.

"Major Crimes" season 6 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.