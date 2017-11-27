'Major Crimes' Season 6 Episode 5 Spoilers: Sharon and Flynn Tie the Knot

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Promotional image for 'Major Crimes'

Commander Raydor (Mary McDonnell) is getting married to her prince in the upcoming episode of "Major Crimes."

In the episode titled "Sanctuary City: Part 5," the promo photos shows Raydor's wedding ceremony. The commander is finally tying the knot with her boyfriend Flynn (Tony Denison), and everyone will come to celebrate the occasion.

In the images, Raydor can be seen wearing a simple white gown and lace veil while her groom is sporting black coat and tie. Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) is the ring bearer, while the rest of the squad, including Provenza (G.W. Bailey), are part of the entourage.

Raydor and Flynn look happy while exchanging vows. They also pose for their wedding photos. Flynn is teary-eyed while watching his bride walking down the aisle.

In an interview with CarterMatt, Denison spoke about the wedding scene, stating that everything was like a fairy tale. McDonnell, he said, was beautiful in her white gown. The actor also expressed how he enjoyed working with her for several seasons. Previously, it has been announced that the current installment would be the last for the TNT series.

"I can just tell you things about the wedding – when she walks down the aisle she literally looked like an angel with the way they lit her. She was gorgeous in so many different ways, and Mary herself is gorgeous in so many different ways. I've loved working with her," Denison said.

Meanwhile, the Major Crimes unit will continue working the St. Joseph's Three case. A lot has happened since the boys went missing during a Catholic field trip. The arc is coming to a close, with Raydor finally getting the chance to tie up loose ends and concentrate on her health and family. Previously, she lost consciousness. Rusty and the others were worried about her condition.

"Major Crimes" season 6 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.