'Major Crimes' Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers: Rusty Comes Clean with Gus

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Promotional image for 'Major Crimes'

Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) will finally get to clear up issues in his relationship with Gus (Rene Rosado) in the upcoming episode of "Major Crimes."

In the episode titled "Conspiracy Theory: Part 1," the synopsis reveals that Rusty and Gus will talk about their problems as a couple. The last time they met, they argued about a lot of things, mainly because Rusty refused to move to Napa Valley and live with his boyfriend. Gus just accepted a new job and mistakenly thought that Rusty would be willing to leave town and move in with him.

The promo photos show the two in a serious conversation. One image seems to suggest that Rusty is fast losing his patience. Gus can be a handful, especially when he does not want to listen to reasons. Speculations are rife that they will end their relationship. Showrunner James Duff told Parade in October that it would be Rusty who would ultimately decide where the affair is going.

"... Relationships of all ages have this crisis in some way, where maybe infidelity is involved, let's say, and how you deal with infidelity from someone you're in love with and how that works, so he's dealing with that. He loses faith in his partner and then he tries to reason his way either into or out of the relationship. Ultimately, he has to take a risk, either being with Gus or being without him. And Rene Rosado is amazing in these episodes," the EP said.

Meanwhile, the episode will also tackle a high profile case involving the murder of an attorney. When the lawyer (to be played by Nan McNamara) is found dead following her successful case on protecting the rights of women, the squad will discover that there is no shortage of suspects. The killer may be her ex-husband (Daniel Hugh Kelly) or her own son (Fran Kranz). The investigation will also lead them to the doorstep of a film director (Lenny Jacobson) and a former football player (Chris McKenna).

"Major Crimes" season 6 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.