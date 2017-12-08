'Major Crimes' Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers: Gus Surprises Rusty with Unexpected Proposal

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Promotional image for 'Major Crimes'

Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) just wants closure from his chaotic relationship with Gus (Rene Rosado), but the latter will not agree in the upcoming episode of "Major Crimes."

In the episode titled "Conspiracy Theory: Part 1," the synopsis reveals that Gus will surprise Rusty with a suggestion with regards to the problems they are facing. When Rusty discovered that his boyfriend was having an affair with his boss, he wanted to call it quits. Gus tried to defend himself, stating that he only did it to keep his job. Now that they are no longer sleeping together, Gus' boss terminated his contract. Rusty feels bad for his ex, but he has no wish to be part of his life anymore. Gus, though, will not approve of his decision.

Elsewhere, Sharon (Mary McDonnell) will have another health scare. In the promo photos, her new husband Andy (Anthony Denison) looks really concerned about her. Last time, the commander lost consciousness. Some of her symptoms indicated that she might have a mild heart attack. Meanwhile, the episode will also feature the continuation of the case involving the murder of high profile attorney Bonnie Pearl (Nan McNamara). The unit will have to process another dead body.

A waitress has been found dead. Intel reveals that whoever killed her is the same person who ended Bonnie's life. There are a lot of potential suspects in the case. There is Bonnie's son, Stan (Fran Kranz), who appeared to be too composed after hearing his mother's death. Then, there is the ex-husband Jerry (Daniel Hugh Kelly). According to him, he is still in love with his wife even after the split up. Other suspects in the case are Eric (Lenny Jacobson) she once had an altercation with, and former football player Curtis (Chris McKenna), who owns a seedy bar.

"Major Crimes" season 6 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.