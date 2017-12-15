'Major Crimes' Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers: Squad Handles Raydor Emergency

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Promotional image for 'Major Crimes'

Something terrible is set to happen to Commander Raydor (Mary McDonnell) in the upcoming episode of "Major Crimes."

In the episode titled "Conspiracy Theory: Part 3," the synopsis reveals that the unit will encounter an unexpected twist that may or may not have something to do with the current murder investigation they are facing. The incident will reportedly throw Sharon "off-balance," which may be a literal hint of her failing health. It seems like Andy's (Anthony Denison) new wife will have an emergency. Last episode, she had several fainting spells. Sharon also acknowledged that her heart condition might not allow her to continue her work as leader of Major Crimes Unit for long.

Meanwhile, a new theory about the murderer of high profile attorney Bonnie Pearl (Nan McNamara) will emerge. So far, the squad has been busy sorting out through the bunch of suspects for the case. Bonnie had a lot of enemies. Even her ex-husband Jerry (Daniel Hugh Kelly) and son Stan (Fran Kranz) were not exempt from the investigation. The situation will take a turn for the worse when a slew of sexual assaults against servers of Curtis' (Chris McKenna) bar, Tackles, is made known.

Last episode, Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) and Gus (Rene Rosado) continued to argue about their relationship. Rusty could have broken things up with the other man right there and then, but he chose to forgive him. In a recent interview, Martin spoke about his character's frame of mind lately. According to him, Rusty has changed. He has become more mature and able to consider other people's situations properly.

"Rusty is finally starting to remove the blinders, and take in to account other people's wants and needs. This is a far cry from his initial introduction where he was in full survival mode- which required a certain level of self-centeredness," Martin said.

"Major Crimes" season 6 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.