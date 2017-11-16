'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Sharon Raydor Continues Investigation on St. Joseph's Three

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Promotional image for 'Major Crimes'

The upcoming episode of "Major Crimes" season 6 continues the "Sanctuary City" arc.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Sanctuary City: Part 4," states that Commander Sharon Raydor (Mary McDonnell) will continue her investigation on the St. Joseph's Three, three boys who disappeared. She will also look into the three boys' relationship with an overly protective priest. As if that is not enough, she will also toy with the possibility that two of the boys might be murderers.

The fourth episode is the second to the last in the "Sanctuary City" arc, which encompasses the first five episodes of the show's shortened final season. Showrunner James Duff has made a point of not being too political in the previous five seasons of the show, but that all changed recently.

"I want to be authentic," Duff told Entertainment Weekly of the show's sixth and final season. "Writing about today's law enforcement community without writing about race is inauthentic. In particular, writing about law enforcement without talking about the problems posed by the undocumented community is also inauthentic."

Duff also revealed that he became motivated to discuss such subjects due to the stigma that surrounds them.

"Anything that becomes so hyper-politicized where we can't even discuss it without people getting angry over the terminology is important to dramatize," he said.

The "Sanctuary City" arc also tackles the narrative of the Catholic church. Duff revealed to Parade that this particular storyline shakes Sharon up a bit, and her faith is also tested.

"The Catholic church, that's another tender spot in terms of our social cultural life, and I've also tried to avoid that, but I can't in this story," he said. "I had to deal with it."

It was revealed earlier this year that TNT had decided to cancel "Major Crimes."

"Major Crimes" season 6 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.