'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Who Killed Phillip Stroh?

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNT Promotional image for 'Major Crimes'

The serial killer Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke) finally met his end in the hands of the boy he vowed to destroy in the series finale of "Major Crimes."

Fans of the show felt vindicated when Stroh, the criminal who hunted and tormented Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) for years, was killed. It was Rusty who put bullets on his back in a face off witnessed by Lt. Provenza (G.W. Bailey). Until the end, Stroh was a huge pain the neck. He tried to set up Provenza to make it look like he just shot an unarmed man. Rusty, who was following the lieutenant, realized what Stroh was planning. Right when the killer was about to get a gun secretly strapped to his ankle, he opened fired.

Provenza told Rusty to keep quiet about what transpired. He told the court that he was the one who shot Stroh and that it was self-defence. The finale also showed what happened to the rest of the crew after they closed the case. Provenza decided to stick around and lead the Major Crimes unit. Sanchez (Raymond Cruz) quit while Andy (Anthony Denison) took over his role in the squad. Buzz (Phillip P. Keene) was promoted as a probationary detective while Rusty announced that he would work a prosecutor for the DA's office after passing the bar exam.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator James Duff spoke about the finale. According to him, he and the others felt that it was how the series should end.

"The very end, the very last scene, is slightly defiant. I feel like we set the stage to allow these characters to possibly fly into legendary status, and we'll see what happens as the years unfold. Like I said earlier, I'm not just writing a series for today because this series is already in syndication. It's probably going to run several times over the course of the next 10 years in different venues and on different platforms. This story is going to go on for a while. I feel like we now have the right ending for it," Duff explained.