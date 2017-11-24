Malia Obama Dating Fellow Harvard University Student From Britain

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016.

A video that circulated online recently has confirmed that Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama, is dating a British fellow student in Harvard University.

The 19-year-old Briton is named Rory Farquharson, and news of the two dating sparked because of a video where they were seen sharing a kiss while attending a football game between Harvard and Yale.

News outlets were quick to reveal details about Farquharson. Before enrolling at the Ivy League school, he was reportedly appointed Head of School while attending Rugby School -- recognized as one of the top public schools in Britain -- during school year 2015-2016.

Daily Mail, which also shared the said video, noted that Farquharson's position is given to the "most outstanding" student in the school with the primary task of being the "link between teachers and students."

The report added that Farquharson was also active in school sports as he played rugby and golf. He is also deemed an excellent student and was part of a chemistry club called the Blue Bunsen Society.

Previously, Farquharson joined the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building in Northern Ireland as an intern. But, Daily Mail added, it seems the young man is also showing an interest in joining the banking corporate world. His father, Charles Farquharson, is an executive in a major investment management firm in London.

While this was the first time the public had seen Malia with Farquharson, former President Obama confirmed back in 2016 in an interview that both of his daughters, Malia and Sasha, have started dating.

Known as a cool father to his daughters, President Obama also touched on the subject of dating with ease. In an appearance at the WDCG radio station in Raleigh, North Carolina, President Obama said he was "pretty relaxed" about Malia and Sasha dating.

"The truth is, I'm pretty relaxed about it for two reasons. One is Michelle -- she's such a great example of how she carries herself, her self-esteem, not depending on boys to validate how you look or not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence," President Obama explained.

He also joked about not worrying too much about his daughters. "They have Secret Service," the former president said. "There's only so much these guys can do!"