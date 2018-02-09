Malvertising Prompts Google Chrome Users to Pay For Tech Support Scam

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 22, 2016.

A tech support scammer has resorted to attempting to trick Google Chrome users to purchase their services by causing the window of the browser to freeze and stop users from exiting any popup messages. Further reports reveal that the intention was to cause panic and hope that it will prompt the users to pay for an unplanned tech support.

"During the past quarter we have noted an increase in fake browser alerts pushing tech support scams. Most of these campaigns come from malicious advertising but also via compromised web sites," said Malwarebytes Labs in a statement. "In yet another twist, scammers are now abusing another API that achieves their intended goal of freezing the browser. By doing so they hope that users will panic and call the toll-free number for assistance. The following animation shows what a user may experience with Google Chrome's latest version (64.0.3282.140)."

It was later revealed that only Google Chrome seems to be affected by the tech support scammer, which prompts users to call an engineer to "walk them through the removal process." Further reports reveal that this is a version of malvertising, especially since it tricks the consumers into thinking that their PC has been disabled and that they would have to hire someone to prevent whatever was causing the freeze from stealing sensitive information such as credit card details.

Users of Google Chrome were advised to employ the help of an ad blocker or to access Windows Task Manager or a similar program to forcefully quit the windows where the popup appeared. Furthermore, they are advised to be cautious when interacting with anything from the web. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay safe and to stay tuned for more updates on how Google plans to address the problem.