Mama June Buys Gorgeous New Home After Show Was Cancelled, Says She Feels at Peace

Facebook/FromNotToHot Promotional image for 'From Not to Hot'

Mama June has ditched her famous "Honey Boo Boo" house in favor of a much peaceful home.

It looks like things are finally turning up for Mama June who has recently shocked the world with her incredible weight loss. But while most of the attention has been centered around her now-incredible figure, what most people don't know is that she has actually sold her famous "Honey Boo Boo" house and has bought a simple but gorgeous home.

Back in 2012, Mama June and her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, took over the world reality TV by storm with their hit show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." This was after the two were featured on a different reality show called "Toddlers & Tiaras." "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" garnered such popularity that it went on to become TLC's highest-rated program during its first season.

Unfortunately, five years later, the show would eventually be canceled after it was revealed that Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, is in a relationship with a registered sex offender.

After the show's cancellation, Mama June would then take her kids out of their small home near a noisy train track and bought for them a bigger house with four bedrooms in Hampton, Georgia, her hometown. In an interview on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" Mama June beamed with pride as she talked about their new home saying: "It's mine. It's bought. It's paid for. And it just makes me feel kind of good to come around the corner and say, 'Hey, this is ours.'"

It would seem like Mama June has finally turned her life around as she reveals how she prefers their now more grounded lifestyle away from the cameras. This is probably one of her biggest achievements yet alongside her new lifestyle and size four weight. The 38-year-old once weighed 460 pounds but is now at 137.