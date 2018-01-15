Mama June Finally Introduces New Boyfriend in 'From Not to Hot' Premiere

(Photo: Facebook/FromNotToHot) Featured is a promotional image for "Mama June: From Not to Hot."

Mama June has a new man in her life.

On Friday's premiere of "Mama June: From Not to Hot," Honey Boo Boo's mom finally revealed the man who's been keeping her happy these days. The episode saw June introduce Geno Doak to her daughters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, 18, and 12-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

"Yes, I have found love, y'all. I have a great, wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again," said the reality star. "Geno knew me when I was heavy and I really think that he's here for the right reasons. I think he likes me for me — not for the fame-ability or me being skinny."

June went on to share that she and Geno have been trying to keep their relationship low-profile, so they often have dates in places "that no one even knows."

June's romantic life had been less than happy until she met Geno. Back in 2014, she and longtime partner Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson called it quits. The mom of three also experienced a lot of struggles before landing her new reality series.

Her family's first reality program "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" was axed following allegations that she was in a relationship with a sex offender, who was recently released from jail after serving time for child molestation. It was even reported that June's estranged daughter Anna Marie "Chickadee" Cardwell was molested by him when she was just 8 years old.

Despite her past struggles, it looks like June has moved on from it all. She appears to be truly happy with her new beau, and she revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month that she first met Geno through mutual friends. She also mentioned that even though she is a famous reality star, he did not have any idea who she was back then.

"Mama June: From Not to Hot" airs every Friday night at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.