Mama June Is Done With Plastic Surgery

Mama June has refused to do more plastic surgery.

June Shannon, a.k.a. Mama June, is officially done with getting more plastic surgery. It should be remembered that the 38-year-old reality TV star previously had embarked on a weight-loss journey and had undergone a number of cosmetic operations in order for her to lose 300 pounds. Afterward, Mama June would eventually have her excess skin cut off after shedding her weight before getting breast augmentation. All in all, her full-body makeover had cost her $75,000. However, after all that has happened, the mother of four is now saying no to more plastic surgery.

On Thursday, Mama June was asked by In Touch if she would ever do more plastic surgery in the future. She replied, "Hell no. I did what I wanted to do and that's it."

At her heaviest, Mama June weighed about 460 pounds and it was back in 2015 when she first had her gastric sleeve surgery. The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" alum had also worked with trainers and ended up changing her diet in order to get the form she has today. However, despite her achievements, she admits to feeling pressured to maintain her weight. She said, "People think that I'm going to gain the weight back. But hello, I've almost been at this [weight] for a year and a half and I'm not gaining!"

Mama June also admitted that her weight right now fluctuates between 165 to 17,0 but there is somewhat a feeling of finality when she says she will no longer become obese. Right now, the television personality is focusing on the food that she eats as well as exercising.

"I don't ever want to go back," she said.

Mama June's weight-loss journey and transformation are documented on an all-new reality TV series starring herself titled "From Not to Hot," which is also in its second season.