Mama June Latest News: What to Know About the 'From Not to Hot' Star's New Boyfriend

Mama June's love life is definitely flourishing.

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, had experienced her fair share of struggles. Back in 2014, it should be remembered that the 38-year-old mother of Honey Boo Boo was dealt a heavy blow when she and her boyfriend, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, split. Shortly after, her hit television series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" was subsequently canceled after it was learned that Mama June had dated a convicted sex offender. This issue had been further amplified when June's daughter, 23-year-old Anna Marie "Chickadee" Caldwell, claimed that she had been molested by the said sex offender when she was a child.

However, June then claimed that she had left the guy about ten years ago and has not dated him since. Now, after three years and a major body change, Mama June has found love once again and this will be one of her biggest reveals on the second season of her reality show "From Not to Hot."

According to Mama June, she had met her yet-to-be-named boyfriend through a mutual friend, and what's interesting about their first encounter was that he had been completely unaware of who she was. "We met through some mutual friends. Somebody said, 'Hey, take a picture with Mama June.' He's like, 'Who the hell is that?' And I was like, 'Did you live underneath a rock?' and he was like, 'No,'" she told Us Weekly. "He just don't watch reality TV. I mean, he does now watch the show, but he doesn't care two cents less about the cameras...because outside of this, we are a very normal, everyday crazy bunch," Mama June added.

Furthermore, the "From Not to Hot" star revealed that at the time, she hadn't been looking for love but that ever since they got together, he has become her best friend, "rock," and 24-hour cuddle buddy.

June admits that her new boyfriend has been previously married and also has kids from his previous relationships.

Finally, it looks like Mama June and her new boyfriend are already engaged since she was spotted with a diamond ring on her ring finger. However, this is yet to be confirmed by Mama June herself.