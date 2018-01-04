Mama June Shannon Drops Details About Her New Man

Facebook/FromNotToHot Mama June Shannon from 'Mama June: From Not To Hot' season 2

After a major weight-loss, Mama June Shannon found a new man in her life.

The reality mother revealed in an exclusive interview in the latest issue of People that she is happily in love with a new guy. She even considers him as her best friend and spends the entire day with him.

"I mean it's kind of weird that we don't really have to do anything. We can just chill at the house, or chill with the kids, or just go to the store," the 38-year-old star of WeTV's "Mama June: From Not To Hot" stated. "I've never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him."

Shannon also told Us Weekly that she met her new man through mutual friends, and she mentioned that her new boyfriend had no idea who she was when they were first introduced to each other.

According to Shannon, his children knew about her but he did not. She was initially shocked when she learned that he could not recognize her since she appeared in several TV shows like her daughter Alana Thompson's "Here Come's Honey Boo Boo" and her own TV series. But the man told her that he does not watch any reality shows.

She also claimed that the man was worried in the beginning of their relationship that people will think that he was only seeing her to earn money. But Shannon explained that it is not true. "He makes very good money. He does remodeling and construction work, so he makes good money himself," she also said.

The report also mentioned that Shannon's 12-year-old daughter Alana welcomed her new relationship. "I'm very proud that Mama got with him because she smiles if you say anything about him," Alana stated. "I'm like, 'Mama has been so happy!'"

Shannon's new man will appear in one of the episodes of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" season 2 which will premiere on Friday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. EDT.