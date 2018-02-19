Mama June Shannon Goes Under The Knife After Losing Her Eye Sight

Facebook/FromNotToHot Reality star Mama June Shannon

Mama June Shannon had a recent health scare after suddenly losing her eye sight.

In the recent episode of her WE tv show "Mama June: From Not to Hot," the reality star was rushed to the hospital by her boyfriend Geno and daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson when she woke up without a vision in both her eyes.

On the way to the emergency room, the 38-year-old TV personality seemed scared of losing her eyesight in her left eye since her right eye was totally blind four years ago.

When the doctors saw her, they told her that she has a detached retina and told her that she must undergo a surgery at once.

According to a doctor, they need to give her a device called a scleral buckle which will help reattach her retina to the surface of her eye. However, the mother of four appeared very scared. "I mean, I don't wanna go blind. It may take the blackness away from what I'm seeing now. But then who's to know when like they put this eye buckle on that it just makes the black go completely," she said in the episode as reported by People.

She was also afraid that she might not be able to see her upcoming grandchild with her pregnant daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon in case she would go blind since she has a 50/50 chance of getting her eyesight back after the surgery. She also claimed that she was really scared that she might lose her independence if she went completely blind.

Because of the incident, Mama June and Pumpkin managed to settle their differences since they just had an explosive fight that led her and her baby daddy Josh leave the house and move into a motel.

Also in the episode, Mama June's ex-husband Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson confronted her because he felt that she was keeping Alana away from him. The episode reportedly ended with the paternity test that was received by Sugar Bear's new wife Jennifer which could prove if he really is Alana's father.