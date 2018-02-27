Mama June Shannon Health Updates: Is She Going Blind?

Facebook/FromNotToHot Featured is a promotional image for "Mama June: From Not to Hot"

Reality star June Shannon had a health scare when she almost lost her eyesight after her emergency eye surgery.

In the latest episode of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" season 2 that was reported by Radar Online, the 38-year-old celebrity was diagnosed with a re-detached retina after going through an eye surgery during the previous episode where she was brought by her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Shannon and her new boyfriend named Geno.

During that time, Shannon was worried about completely losing her eyesight. Her main concern was not having the chance of seeing her upcoming grandchild with her daughter Pumpkin.

Good thing Shannon's retina managed to reattach successfully after her operation in spite of being warned that there is a chance that she might not be able to regain her eyesight again. This might mean that her eyesight might be out of risk at the moment.

Meanwhile, Shannon said in an interview with InTouch Weekly that she feels the pressure to keep her current weight. "People think that I'm going to gain the weight back. But hello, I've almost been at this [weight] for a year and a half and I'm not gaining!" she stated in the interview.

However, she admitted that her weight also goes up and down occasionally, but she is determined not to return to her old weight of 460 pounds since she currently ranges from 165 to 170 pounds. "I just try to watch what I eat and exercise when I can. I don't ever want to go back."

When the mother of four was asked if she will also want to go through another series of plastic surgeries again to maintain her slimmer figure, she said that she already did everything that she wanted to do in the past and she is not willing to go through all of it again.

WE tv airs the latest episodes of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" every Fridays at 9 p.m. EST.