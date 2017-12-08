Mama June Shannon Joins Beauty Contest In 'Mama June: Not To Hot' Season 2

WEtv Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Mama June Shannon faces more drama in 'Mama June: Not To Hot'

After losing as much as 300 pounds last season, Mama June Shannon will continue documenting her weight loss transformation in the sophomore season of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" on WE tv.

In the first trailer for her show's second season that was posted by Entertainment Tonight, the mother of reality star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson will deal with a lot of first encounters in her life. This includes her first time to join a beauty pageant.

The press release from WE tv revealed that Mama June will struggle in dealing with the "mean girls" from the beauty pageant world. In their former show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," Mama June had been a regular in pageants because she constantly accompanies Alana when she was joining numerous beauty contests. This time, she will be the one on stage to compete for the crown.

But her strive to win in the competition will make her neglect her duties as Alana's mother. This will lead the 12-year-old to turn to her father Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson and his new wife Jennifer to give her the attention that she needed.

Because of this, the tension between Mama June and the couple will reignite, and Sugar Bear's desire to get more visitation rights with their daughter will intensify. However, Jennifer will reportedly suspect that Honey Boo Boo may not be her husband's biological child.

On the other hand, the season will also feature the animosity between Mama June and her other daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. Pumpkin's unexpected pregnancy with boyfriend Josh's child will force them to grow up and become more mature. But when Josh moved in, Mama June and Pumpkin will constantly argue because of his immature ways. This will make Mama June realize that she has more problems than losing weight.

WE tv will release the premiere episode of "Mama June: Not to Hot" season 2 on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at 9 p.m. EDT.