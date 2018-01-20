Mama June Shannon-Sugar Bear Thompson Custody Case News: Will She Allow Him To Visit Their Child?

Facebook/FromNotToHot Mama June Shannon posed for the promo photo for 'Mama June: From Not To Hot' on WEtv

Reality star Mama June Shannon might face a heated court battle with her ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson over the custody of their daughter Alana.

In an episode from "Mama June: From Not to Hot," Shannon was threatened by Thompson and his new wife Jennifer Lamb that they will take her to court if she will not allow their 12-year-old child to spend time with him. Lamb even confronted her in front of her own house to ask her about her husband's rights for his daughter without his knowledge.

But the 38-year-old celebrity claimed that she just cannot allow Thompson to visit their daughter, especially after the events that transpired during the season 1 reunion of her reality show at WEtv.

"He has very bad anger issues and it really scared the s— out of myself, Alana and everybody else. Why would I allow him to see her unsupervised?" she told Lamb in the episode as reported by People.

But Lamb reminded Shannon that she will always be present whenever her husband sees Alana, and she will not allow anything bad to happen to the child. Still, the mother of four was firm in her decision that Thompson will not be allowed to see their daughter until he seeks anger management treatments.

She also told the producers of her reality show that she does not know a lot about Lamb, which is why she does not trust her, "You think I'm going to leave Alana in their care? Negative," Shannon stated.

Shannon also noted that Lamb still does not know how Thompson was as a father. "I mean, Jennifer hasn't been with him long enough to realize that every 12 to 18 months, Sugar Bear tries to be the father of the year. He gets Alana all excited and then he lets her down," she also said.

The bickering between Shannon, Thompson and his new wife will continue in the next episodes of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" every Friday nights at 9 p.m. EDT on WEtv.