Mama June Wants to Lose 25 Pounds Before Stripping Down for Lingerie Photo Shoot

Facebook/FromNotToHot Mama June Shannon and Honey Boo Boo wore trash bags all over their bodies to lose weight in the latest episode of "Mama June: From Not To Hot"

Mama June Shannon proved that she will do whatever it takes to lose weight and look good for a lingerie photo shoot.

In the latest episode of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" on WeTV, the reality star told her youngest daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson that she needs to lose the extra weight that she gained back after losing almost 300 pounds for an upcoming sexy photo shoot.

"The lingerie shoot that Gina booked for me is in a couple days and I'm nervous as s--t," Mama June told Honey Boo Boo in the episode, as reported by Too Fab.

Her daughter asked her how much weight she needs to shed, and she gave an estimate of around 25 pounds to be able to achieve the look that she wanted. However, Honey Boo Boo claimed that she probably needed more than that. "I think that's a little under what you need," Honey Boo Boo stated. "I think a good 45. I'm being serious," she added.

Since they have a lot of events coming up, like the upcoming mother-daughter beauty pageant and the wedding of Mama June's other daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, she told Honey Boo Boo that they should try to get healthy together. "I'm perfect the way I am," her daughter replied. However, Honey Boo Boo agreed to join her mother in her efforts to lose the extra pounds.

The mom-and-daughter duo tried a lot "quick fixes" to be able to shed the weight, such as drinking shots of apple cider vinegar, covering the body with trash bags in a steam room, as well as running on the treadmill while covered in Saran Wrap and Preparation H.

Mama June managed to lose weight in April 2017 after a drastic lifestyle change and going through a series of surgeries, including an intense gastric sleeve.

However, she gained back as much as 25 pounds recently because of the side effects of her left eye vision problems.