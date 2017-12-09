Facebook/FromNotToHot Promotional image for 'Mama June: From Not to Hot'

Mama June Shannon's daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, has given birth to her own little girl.

Pumpkin took to social media to make the big announcement, posting a photo of her daughter, Ella Grace Efird. She shares her daughter with fiancé Joshua Efird. According to her caption, Pumpkin gave birth to Ella Grace on Friday, Dec. 8, at 5:01 a.m. EST.

Her pregnancy was announced earlier this year and will be featured in the upcoming second season of "Mama June: From Not to Hot," which stars the titular mother. The spin-off to "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" largely focuses on Mama June's weight loss and transformation.

The trailer for season 2, exclusively released by Entertainment Tonight, shows Mama June's life after her big surgery. The video teases Mama June venturing into the world of beauty pageants, much like her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. And, while some of her kids may doubt her capabilities, Honey Boo Boo is more than supportive.

"You thought coach Mama June was rough, wait till you meet coach Alana," the child beauty pageant contestant said. Honey Boo Boo is seen helping Mama June with her pageant walk, as well as her talents.

Pumpkin's surprise pregnancy is also briefly brushed over, but Mama June's love life gets more of the attention. The trailer teases a potential new romantic interest for the mother-of-four, while also dealing with her married ex, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson. He wants visitation rights and is ready to go to court for it, though Mama June is unfazed. The trailer also previews a "medical emergency" that Mama June has to go through.

Earlier this year, the result of Mama June's weight loss surgery was revealed by PEOPLE. According to the publication, the reality star went from a size 18 to a size 4 after the operation.

"Mama June: From Not to Hot" season 2 will premiere on Friday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. EST on We tv.