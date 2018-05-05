A 43-year old man died sometime in the middle of watching "Avengers: Infinity War" in 3D in a theater in India. Since it was a 3D showing and the man was wearing the 3D goggles in his seat, people first assumed that the man was simply waiting for the end-credits scene that Marvel movies have become especially known for.

The incident happened at the Cinehub Multiplex theatre in Proddatur town in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district on Tuesday, May 1, according to Times of India. The deceased was identified by the Proddatur police as Peddapasupula Baasha, a mason worker who was employed at a nearby construction site.

Facebook/Marvel "Avengers: Infinity War" unites the Marvel heroes in their desperate war to defend not only the world but the rest of the galaxy itself from Thanos, who is now collecting the powerful Infinity Stones.

Theatre staff and witnesses first found Baasha sitting in his seat, unmoving, and it was first assumed that he was just waiting for the end-credits scene. A few minutes later after the last of "Avengers: Infinity War" has finished showing, staff became concerned when Baasha still remained in his seat without any movement.

Theatre officials removed Baasha's 3D glasses, and at that point, they realized that he was already dead and have died with his eyes open. When Proddatur police officers reached the scene, the cause was initially identified as cardiac arrest or another cause of natural death.

Baasha's body has been sent to a local government hospital for more post-mortem investigation, where the official cause of death will be confirmed.

Police officials are still looking into the matter, with the man's case being registered as an incident of suspicious death as of this time.

YouTube/Marvel Entertainment "Avengers: Infinity War," Marvel's biggest cross-over movie event yet for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, broke box-office records when it premiered in theaters everywhere on Friday, Apr. 27.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is already the 19th film of the extensive and still ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Cinema Blend pointed out. It will be the first time that Marvel has brought together not just all the superheroes of the Avengers, but also other heroes such as Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Starlord (Chris Pratt) together with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The movie is now the new holder of the box-office weekend opening record, achieved by hauling in more than $248 million to surpass "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Earlier in its opening weekend, "Avengers: Infinity War" blew past that by taking in $357.7 million in opening weekend sales in the US domestic market, as Cinema Blend noted at the time.

The movie was also known to have elicited extreme reactions from its fans, even from the time it was first shown in an early screening. Some viewers like IGN's Joshua Yehl could not help but burst into tears upon seeing the latest Marvel movie.

"It never lets up. I sat in my chair stunned as the credits rolled, speechless and sobbing," he spilled on social media.

Authorities are still looking into the incident, and more details are expected to come up as to Baasha's official cause of death over the coming days.