'Man of Steel 2' Cast Rumors: Matthew Vaughn to Direct Superman Sequel?

With Henry Cavill confirming he is under contract to play the role one more time, Warner Bros. seems to be looking to get a new director for a new Superman movie. This time, it's "Kingsman" director Matthew Vaughn who's being eyed to join the crew for a possible "Man of Steel 2."

Hopes for a new "Man of Steel" sequel were dashed with the ending of "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice," but it was renewed again with the conclusion of the recent "Justice League." Superman is alive and well, and that means a new role for Cavill.

Reuters/Daniel Munoz Cast member Henry Cavill poses for pictures after his arrival to the Australian premiere of "Man of Steel."

While it's not clear if Superman is coming out in another solo movie, Cavill was indeed confirmed to be signed up for another Superman movie after Justice League, according to Screen Rant.

Matthew Vaughn has also been in talks with Warner Bros. about the project. His track record with the "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman" movies could make him a perfect fit to give the next DC Films feature a more upbeat tone.

In a recent interview with the LA Times, the actor also shared that Superman's death and subsequent revival also marks a chance to re-orient the character, away from Zack Snyder's grim version that was not well received by fans.

"He's definitely different from previous incarnations," Cavill noted, hinting at a new Superman appearing in a new movie. "I feel like this is the natural progression from the end of 'Man of Steel' into what he is now. This is a rebirth of the character, to coin the D.C. comics franchise right now: It's a refresh," he added.

There's no script for "Man of Steel 2" when "Justice League" launched in cinemas on Nov. 16, according to producer Charles Roven. The story has been in the works, at least until the unexpectedly weak box-office performance of "Justice League" led DC Films to do some major restructuring, according to Cinema Blend.