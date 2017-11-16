'Man of Steel 2' News: Fate of Sequel Still Up in the Air, Producer Says

Facebook/Man of Steel

While earlier rumors claimed that "Man of Steel 2" was already in the pipeline, producer Charles Roven has recently revealed that it is not the case.

There have already been numerous rumors on how the story of the sequel to the 2013 "Man of Steel" would pan out, including it would feature Brainiac as the big bad and the appearance of Supergirl. On the other hand, speculations that the sequel would feature Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam as the main villain also surfaced online when the actor posted a photo of him along with wrestler-turned-actor late last year.

However, in a recent interview, Roven has revealed that the fate of "Man of Steel 2" is still up in the air. According to the producer, while there are pitches for a possible story for the sequel, there is no script as of yet. Hence, it cannot be expected to arrive anytime soon.

Meanwhile, although Roven's pronouncements on the fate of "Man of Steel 2" are nothing short of disappointing to fans of Cavill who want him to suit up anew as Superman in another standalone movie, the same thing cannot be said about the upcoming solo "Batman" movie. While Ben Affleck has recently said that he is looking for a cool way to segue out of the role, Roven said that the actor is still attached to the upcoming project as far as his knowledge is concerned.

"From everything I know, he's going to play that Batman. They're retooling the script, so I can't really say anything for certain....One of the things that's really important to us with all of these DC movies is making sure that while they make sense, one from the other -- because they're in a certain way linked -- we also want to make sure that the audience is hopefully excited by the fact that you don't know exactly where you're going to go," Roven said.

Despite the uncertainty of "Man of Steel 2," fans will have the chance to see Cavill one more time as Superman in "Justice League," which hits the U.S. theaters today, Nov. 17.