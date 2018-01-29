'Man of Steel 2' Rumors: Sequel to be Announced this Summer

Facebook/Man of Steel Shown is a scene from the 2013 "Man of Steel." Rumors claim that "Man of Steel 2" may be announced at this year's SDCC.

After it was reported earlier that Warner Bros may announce "Man of Steel 2" sooner than expected, recent reports claim that the movie sequel may not be revealed earlier than summer this year.

Sources claim earlier that Warner Bros would be revealing the sequel to the 2013 Henry Cavill-starrer this month. However, allegedly, the supposed announcement has been delayed due to the underwhelming box-office performance of "Justice League," which features the return of Cavill as Superman.

Recent reports claim, though, that "Man of Steel 2" will not be revealed earlier than summer this year, and it is likely for the the sequel 2013 blockbuster to be announced at this year's San Diego Comic Con (SDCC). After all, the perennial event has been a venue for many major movie reveals.

Apart from the speculations on when "Man of Steel 2" will be officially announced, it is also suspected that the movie may be released in 2020. Hence, it is possible for the sequel to arrive along with "Flashpoint," and even "Suicide Squad 2" as both movies don't have their respective release dates yet.

However, this does not mean that Cavill and Superman fans will have to wait that long before they can see the Kryptonian superhero on the big screen again. According to sources, Cavill is reprising his Superman role for next year's "Shazam" movie. While it is unclear what relevance the character will have in the story if ever he is, indeed, appearing for a cameo, it is believed that he will serve as a role model superhero to Billy Batson (Asher Angel).

While the rumors claiming that "Man of Steel 2" will be announced soon are nothing short of exciting, fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now until the supposed reveal happens.

However, critics and fans alike agree that, of all the flaws that "Justice League" had, it can't be denied that it finally got Superman right after depicting him as a dark and serious superhero in "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Hence, it won't really be surprising if Warner Bros gives in to the clamor of the fans and make "Man of Steel 2" a reality.