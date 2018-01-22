'Man of Steel 2' Rumors: Warner Bros. to Officially Announce the Sequel Soon

Facebook/Man of Steel Shown is Henry Cavill as Superman in a scene from "Man of Steel."

After it was thought that Warner Bros had dropped its plan to make "Man of Steel 2," the latest rumors claim that it may just be a matter of time before the sequel to the 2013 Henry Cavill-starrer will be announced.

With the list of upcoming DC movies that Warner Bros announced last month being devoid of "Man of Steel 2," many fans of Cavill and Superman thought that there was no more chance to see a sequel to the 2013 movie directed by Zack Snyder. However, according to recent rumors, the studio will officially announce "Man of Steel 2" sooner than expected.

Sources claim that the announcement of "Man of Steel 2," including its director and release date, was supposed to be made earlier this month. However, because of the underwhelming box-office performance and poor critical reviews of "Justice League," the official reveal of the sequel has been delayed.

Reportedly, Warner Bros were high on the Kryptonian DC character because of the positive response Superman got from the audience of "Justice League" test screenings. Furthermore, the studio expected that "Justice League" would be a massive blockbuster, and that it can ride on the popularity of the movie for the announcement of "Man of Steel 2."

Despite the not so impressive box-office performance of "Justice League," though, there is no denying that Cavill's Superman, indeed, fell in the good graces of the fans and critics alike when the movie finally had a commercial release last November. In fact, some critics claim that, with the many flaws that came with "Justice League," Superman was definitely one thing that the movie got right. Hence, despite the delay, sources claim that it is almost certain for "Man of Steel 2" to be announced soon.

Is Warner Bros really pushing through with "Man of Steel 2?" If yes, when will it officially announce the project?