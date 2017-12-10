Facebook/Man of Steel Shown is a scene from "Man of Steel" released in 2013.

Warner Bros has revealed the lineup of its future DC movies, and "Man of Steel 2" is notably absent from the slate.

At the just-concluded Brazil Comic-Con, Warner Bros released the lineup of its future DC movies, which includes the "Wonder Woman" sequel, "Aquaman," "Shazam," "Batgirl," "Justice League Dark," "Flashpoint," "Green Lantern Corps," "Suicide Squad 2," and "The Batman." While the reveal of the lineup has allayed the fears of DC fans, as it proves that Warner Bros is still doing DC movies after the not so impressive performance of "Justice League" movie at the box-office, one can't help but notice the absence of "Man of Steel 2" from the list.

The non-inclusion of "Man of Steel 2" on the list did not come as a surprise to some, though. After all, even before Warner Bros released the lineup, there were already rumors claiming that the studio is hitting the pause button on "Man of Steel 2" as it wants to clearly assess things after the lackluster performance of "Justice League" at the domestic box-office.

Some entertainment pundits opine, though, that this does not necessarily mean that "Man of Steel 2" is not happening at all. After all, Warner Bros has not said that it is canceling the movie; rather, it supposedly just wants to have a clear and right assessment of things. Furthermore, based on social media reactions, many fans have been clamoring for another solo Superman movie, much more that "Justice League" has finally brought back the version of the character that is more attuned to his comic book incarnation and is reminiscent of Christopher Reeves' portrayal of the role in his four "Superman" movies.

In fact, according to critics, despite the supposed numerous flaws of "Justice League," one thing that the movie got right is Superman, who was considered too dark and serious in the 2013 "Man of Steel" and last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"For me, ('Justice League') in particular has really drawn closer to the Superman character who we know and recognize from the comic books. I've enjoyed playing that enormously, playing that character of hope and optimism, inspiration and example," Cavill said of his Superman role in "Justice League."

Will Cavill appear as Superman for the fourth time via "Man of Steel 2?"

Fans can only hope for now.