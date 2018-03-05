Man Shoots Himself Outside of White House

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas A general view of the White House in Washington in this September 30, 2013 file photo

A man recently shot himself in the head while just outside of the White House.

The news was initially reported by the United States Secret Service through a string of Twitter updates, wherein it was revealed that a person "suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound along the north fence line" of the President's home. Fortunately, no other people were injured during or after the man's suicide. The U.S. Secret Service already knows the identity of the man, but has decided to keep it under wraps for now as they find his next of kin.

At first, the U.S. Secret Service stated that medical personnel were attending to the man's wounds, but it was later reported that the man had already died. It is safe to assume that the paramedics attempted to revive the man, but to no avail. U.S. President Donald Trump was away from the White House at the time, spending his day with First Lady Melania Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida.

As reported by CBS News, the suicide took place just before noon on Saturday, March 3, which naturally led to the high-level alert of the White House security. The local authorities have confirmed that the man indeed suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and hurt no one else. The incident is ruled as clear suicide.

Shortly after the shots were fired, the Washington D.C. police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley reported later that day that the President had already been informed of what happened and was expected to arrive later that night.

The U.S. Secret Service did not detail the injuries the man had suffered that ultimately led to his death. Furthermore, the reasons for the man's suicide have not been revealed. It is possible that the suicide was for the unidentified person's political views, or otherwise.