Man Who Designed Paris Hilton's Engagement Ring Opens Up About the $2 Million Stunner

Instagram/parishilton Socialite Paris Hilton poses for a selfie

Paris Hilton's new engagement ring has taken center stage.

Over the weekend, hotel heiress and socialite Paris Hilton recently got engaged to her boyfriend, "The Leftovers" star Chris Zylka. However, while the media is buzzing with the news of their engagement, a lot of people are talking about the insanely expensive engagement ring Zylka had given to Hilton.

Now it has been revealed that the man behind the two million dollar pear-shaped 20-carat diamond ring is none other than Michael Greene.

"Paris just called and told me how much she appreciates it. She says it's her dream diamond," Greene told E! News. "She said she never thought Chris would come up with something so perfect. She's so happy and excited," he said. Furthermore, the jewelry designer revealed that although he did not know who Chris Zylka was at the time, the 32-year-old actor apparently reached out to him and then visited him in New York revealing his proposal plans to him. Not only that, Greene says Zylka had wanted the ring to be perfect, to be exactly what Hilton had wanted and that he had even asked around the family for some ideas.

When Greene finished working on the ring, Zylka went to Beverly Hills to pick it up and upon inspection, the actor knew it was the one.

However, the owner of Greene & Co. also revealed that more rings could possibly be made for the couple, saying, "With a ring like this, you don't need a wedding band but Chris just called me to say thank you and that they've got many more things coming in the near future."

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka first met at an Oscar party some eight years ago, but it was only about two years ago that the two decided to reconnect with each other. That reunion was immediately followed by romance.