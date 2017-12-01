Man Who Shut Down Trump's Twitter Comes Forward

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump ponders the answer to a question from a reporter en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, aboard Air Force One November 11, 2017.

Earlier this year, an unknown former Twitter employee deactivated U.S. President Donald Trump's account for a few minutes as his final actions in the social media company. The identity of the man has finally been revealed, and he claims that deactivating the president's account was a mistake.

"I did a mistake, I confess," former Twitter contractor Bahtiyar Duysak told CNNTech. "It's not like I was looking for something or planning to do it. It was in front of me, and I didn't do a good job, and I didn't double-check things. The specific mentions of this person on his last day, I immediately knew I was the only guy who left on the last day ... I felt a little bit nervous. I apologize to everyone who I've hurt. At the same time, I'm not a rogue person ... I've worked for so many companies."

Furthermore, TechCrunch also reported that Duysak is not in the least bit concerned about any legal actions and is a hundred percent sure that he did not commit a crime. Duysak also came forward in order to clear his name. Apparently, some journalists have taken to stalking him, which has prevented the former Twitter contractor from regaining any form of social life. Duysak emphasized that he is not on the run nor is he a rogue, but he would like to return to the normal hustle and bustle of daily life.

Twitter has also released a statement that said that they have implemented safeguards that would prevent anyone from doing something similar to Duysak's final actions as an employee. Duysak was contracted for Twitter under the company Pro Unlimited, who has yet to respond to comments. Twitter has also declined to divulge further information on what the safeguards might be. As for Duysak and the possible consequences of his actions, more information is expected in the coming months.