Home News Man with the world's highest IQ: 'Jesus Christ is God'

The man with the world’s highest IQ has proclaimed that “Jesus Christ is God,” building on his previous contention that belief in the afterlife is consistent with science.

YoungHoon Kim, who identifies himself on his X profile as “the World’s Highest IQ Record Holder” and lists his intelligence quotient as 276, proclaimed his Christian faith in a statement posted to X on Tuesday. “As the world’s highest IQ record holder, I believe that Jesus Christ is God, the way and the truth and the life,” he wrote.

In replies to posts reacting favorably to his embrace of Christianity, Kim vowed to “use this opportunity to lead many souls to God and declared, “Christ is my logic.” In a March 18 post, Kim wrote, “One of the best things I have ever done in my life is earning a BA degree in Christian Theology (nondenominational) from Yonsei University, # 1 private university in Asia.” He referred to theology as “the ultimate discipline of all fields of study.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Kim previously suggested in a video published earlier this year that a belief in the afterlife and a belief in science are not incompatible. “I think our consciousness continues beyond death,” he said. “Our consciousness is not just brain activity, but it is something deeper.”

“Science says that when the brain stops, then our consciousness disappears. You believe this now, but quantum physics says that information never disappears. Never. It only changes in form. If our consciousness is quantum information, it may continue after the body is gone,” he added. “For example, like computer data is stored in the cloud, our consciousness may not be trapped in the brain. Quantum entanglement suggests that our consciousness is part of a bigger system beyond the physical world.”

Kim counted himself among scientists and philosophers who “believe that our world may be a simulation created by a higher dimension of being.” He concluded by stating, “If reality is part of something bigger, then death is not the end, but it is a transition, a shift to another reality.”

“Science is growing now, and we are learning more about consciousness and reality. Our death is not destruction, but change and shift. Humanity will keep searching for the truth about what comes after.”

Kim’s biography on X provides additional information about his professional background and his recognition as the man with the highest IQ worldwide. He has held that title since 2024, when his IQ was verified by the Official World Record, World Memory Championships and World Memory Sports Council, which are in partnership with Guinness World Records.

In addition to his status as the man with the world’s highest IQ, Kim is the founder and board chair of the United Sigma Intelligence Association. Described as a nonprofit for “the world’s brightest minds,” notable members include the late Richard Dawkins and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

As part of his work with the United Sigma Intelligence Association, Kim founded the Intellectual Hall of Fame. Prominent inductees to the Intellectual Hall of Fame include Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Stephen Hawking.

Since October, Kim has served as founder and CEO of NeuroStory, which has been recognized by the South Korea Ministry of SMEs and Startups as “a one-of-a-kind brain digital healthcare innovator” that seeks to provide “cutting-edge solutions to diagnose and manage brain health using deep-tech-based technologies,” including artificial intelligence as well as “machine learning, big data, and nanotechnology, along with advanced data analytics and neurotechnologies.”

Additional items on Kim’s resume include his service as deputy president of the World Memory Championships and the World Memory Sports Council since January, and his work as vice-president for strategy at the Lifeboat Foundation since January. The Lifeboat Foundation describes itself as “a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of global catastrophic risk.”