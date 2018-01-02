Manchester City Transfer Rumors 2018: Will City Pursue Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez in January?

(Photo: Reuters/David Klein) Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez scores their second goal against Tottenham Hotspur during their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, Nov. 18, 2017

Manchester City currently boast the best collection of attacking talent in the English Premier League with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané and David Silva up front.

But with Jesus expected to miss up to two months with knee ligament injury, the City may have to reconsider adding Alexis Sánchez if they want to keep their unbeaten record intact.

City can always wait until Sánchez's contract expires at the end of the season before they launch a bid to sign him, but club manager Pep Guardiola has recently told reporters they will have "internal meetings" to decide if they should make a move for Sánchez this month.

Of course, he would go on to downplay their chances of signing Sánchez by saying that he expects the forward to stay with the Gunners this season.

Analysts don't think he's leaving north London for Manchester either this month.

"I think Arsenal have got no choice, they have to keep him. He's the only one that's causing threats for Arsenal when they play — he scores goals and he creates," former Dutch international George Boateng told Sky Sports.

"Arsenal have done quite well to keep him until now. He's got six months left, what's the point of selling him now? They'd rather take the points that he can give Arsenal than to take the money," he added.

However, Boateng agrees that Sánchez is a legitimate transfer target for City as the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

"It's really difficult but Alexis Sanchez is the one that can probably come in and give a new fresh inspiration to the squad," he stated.

The Chilean forward has been linked to a move to the blue side of Manchester during the offseason, but talks with Arsenal stalled and they failed to complete a deal before the transfer deadline.