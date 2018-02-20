Manchester United Transfer News 2018: Red Devils Monitoring Nice Midfielder Jean Michaël Seri

Reuters/Eric Gaillard Nice's Jean Michaël Seri in action with Nancy's Michael Chretien, April 15, 2017.

Manchester United appear to be taking a closer look at one of their rumored primary transfer targets for the summer.

According to the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan, the Red Devils have reportedly sent their scouts to see Nice star Jean Michaël Seri in action recently when his club took on Lokomotiv Moscow.

"Sportsmail understands a member of United's scouting team watched Nice's 3-2 Europa League defeat by Lokomotiv Moscow at the Allianz Riviera on Thursday night," Gaughan wrote in his report.

"United are keeping a close eye on his progress and their head of scouting, Marcel Bout, took in Nice's game with Monaco last month. Seri's release clause is believed to be in the region of £33million, while Jose Mourinho has made it clear to club bosses that he wants to significantly bolster his midfield," he added.

Seri can fit in alongside Nemanja Matić in the central midfield, allowing manager José Mourinho to deploy Paul Pogba further up the pitch to get the best out of him.

Previous reports have indicated that United are the favorites for the Ivorian footballer's signature. He should get the chance to compete for a spot in the starting XI right away if he joins the Red Devils this summer because midfield mainstay Michael Carrick is planning to retire after the season to join Mourinho's coaching staff.

Marouane Fellaini's future with the club is uncertain as well, and recent reports have indicated that he is prepared to leave this summer. Some are saying he is signing with reigning Turkish Süper Lig champions Beşiktaş, while others say he has agreed to join Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Both Carrick and Fellaini have not played much for United this season.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has recently confirmed that he wants to sign a midfielder this offseason as he continues to look for the right balance for his squad.