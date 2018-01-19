Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2018: Alexis Sánchez Nearing a Move to Old Trafford

(Photo: Reuters/David Klein) Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez in action with Chelsea's Andreas Christensen, Jan. 10, 2018.

Manchester United seem to be on the brink of signing forward Alexis Sánchez from Arsenal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading the other way.

According to the Mirror's Darren Lewis, Sánchez has already agreed to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with United and he is reportedly set to earn £500,000-a-week once he completes his move to Old Trafford.

That's a ludicrous amount of money for a 29-year-old footballer who has never been one of the top contenders to win the Ballon d'Or award.

In any case, Sánchez will give the squad a much-needed boost because striker Romelu Lukaku has been struggling to score goals lately.

But can the two clubs finalize the deal before the end of the week?

At the moment, the Red Devils are still waiting for Mkhitaryan to come to terms with Arsenal, and it may not be long now because the Armenian midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly in London to negotiate with the Gunners, according to Calciomercato.com.

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger is also cautiously optimistic they can finalize the deal soon.

"I've worked on transfers for 30 years, so it is likely to happen. But these kind of things are never guaranteed. It's now in the next 24 to 48 hours that it will happen or not," Wenger said, according to The Guardian.

"The wages would not be a problem. This would be an exchange of players and I think one would replace the other," he added.

Meanwhile, people have speculated that Mkhitaryan may have already posted a "goodbye" photo on Instagram, but Red Devils manager José Mourinho has recently said that it can still go either way.

"Is it possible he [Mkhitaryan']s going to be involved in the deal? It's possible," Mourinho said after he left Mkhitaryan out of the matchday squad to face Stoke City, via the Manchester Evening News. "It's also possible he stays," he continued.