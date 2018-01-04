Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2018: Juventus Telling Clubs Paulo Dybala Is Not for Sale

(Photo: Reuters/Stefano Rellandini Livepic) Juventus' Paulo Dybala in action with Barcelona's Sergi Roberto during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg, April 11, 2017.

Manchester United seem to have hit a snag in their bid to sign one of the best young forwards in the football world at the moment.

With their interest in Antoine Griezmann waning, Paulo Dybala has been mentioned as a potential target for the Red Devils when the January transfer window opened, but Italian football site CalcioMercato.com has reported that the Juventus are not interested in parting ways with the Argentinian goal-scoring machine.

According to the website, Juventus have already warned Paris Saint-Germain that they are not letting Dybala leave, and they will likely tell United the same thing.

Talk about the Red Devils' interest in Dybala started to heat up again last week when The Sun's Alvise Cagnazzo reported that Juventus have turned down a cash-plus-player offer from United.

Apparently, United were willing to part ways with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and pay £70 million to sign Dybala, but the reigning Serie A champions weren't interested in the Armenian midfielder. However, The Sun would claim that Juventus were willing to let United sign him if they get upwards of £86 million in return.

"The Juventus No. 10 started the campaign in sensational fashion, with ten goals in his first six Serie A matches — including two hat-tricks. However, he is currently suffering a crisis period and appears to have fallen out with the club," Cagnazzo wrote in his report for The Sun.

"Boss Massimiliano Allegri dropped him from the starting line-up for the past two league matches — including the top-of-the-table clash against Inter Milan. The official explanation was due to a poor a showing in training," he added.

Previous reports have indicated that tensions have been mounting in Juventus after Dybala appointed his brother, Mariano, as his agent. Sources say Mariano has held discussions with Paris Saint-Germain about a potential move to the French capital last month.