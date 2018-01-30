Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2018: Red Devils in the Mix to Sign Arturo Vidal

(Photo: Reuters/Michael Dalder) Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal of Chile performs a bicycle kick against Schalke 04 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Mar. 1, 2017.

Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal may be available for a reasonable price this summer.

According to German news outlet Bild, Bayern will reportedly allow Vidal to leave in the offseason and Manchester United are among the clubs that are expected to go after him.

"It's believed that Jose Mourinho is keen on swooping for Vidal, who was strongly linked with an Old Trafford switch during the Louis van Gaal era," The Sun's Anthony Chapman wrote in his report.

The Chilean footballer is still considered one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world today and he has helped Bayern win two consecutive Bundesliga titles since he joined the club in 2015. However, a place in the first team is not guaranteed next season after Schalke's Leon Goretzka agreed to join the Bavarian giants on a free transfer in the offseason.

Chelsea will always be a threat to sign Vidal as long as Antonio Conte is the manager of the west London club because they won three Serie A titles together at Juventus from 2011 to 2014. However, Conte's long-term future at Stamford Bridge is far from secure. That means the Red Devils will get the opportunity to swoop in and sign a world-class midfielder.

Vidal's former Juventus teammate, Paul Pogba, and fellow Chilean footballer Alexis Sánchez can also help the Red Devils convince him to make the switch to Old Trafford in the summer.

Meanwhile, Vidal has recently shut down talk of him possibly leaving Bayern this month. However, he has left the door open for a potential move elsewhere after the season.

"I'm still here until June and I'm happy. I hope to win the Champions League and then we'll see what happens. But at this moment I am 100% at Bayern and there is no chance of changing teams," Vidal said, via Metro.