Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2018: Red Devils in the Mix to Sign Real Madrid Star Marco Asensio

Reuters/Susana Vera Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their first goal against Leganes.

The list of suitors for in-form Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has continued to grow.

During an appearance on El Chiringuito TV, Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda revealed that Manchester United have entered the race for Asensio, and they are prepared to battle Manchester City and Bayern Munich for the Spanish footballer's signature.

However, Inda would go on to say that Los Blancos were not interested in parting ways with him at the moment. "Asensio has offers from Bayern, City and United but Real declares he is untransferable," Inda said, according to the Express.

Asensio has played really well this season, and many would argue that he is Real Madrid's best-attacking player at the moment. In fact, his ability to create chances was instrumental in their 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday as he came in as a substitute to set up Cristiano Ronaldo's goal at the 83-minute mark and Marcelo Viera's goal at the 86-minute mark.

But for some reason, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane still prefers to start Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema up front even though they have struggled badly since the start of the 2017-18 season. Asensio cannot be happy with the lack of regular first team football opportunities, and that has led many to speculate that he will welcome at move elsewhere in the summer.

"Asensio has been one bright spark for Real this season, scoring eight goals in all competitions," Stuart Ballard wrote in his report for the Express. "However, Zinedine Zidane has not always favoured the Spain international and the midfielder has started just two of the last eight league matches," he continued.

"With speculation rife that Real could be set for a major overhaul in the summer with Florentino Perez ready to splash the cash on new recruits, some reports have suggested Asensio could be used to fund the transfer budget," he added.