Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2018: Red Devils Interested in American Star Christian Pulisic

(Photo: Reuters/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports) Trinidad & Tobago midfielder Kevan George (19) defends against United States midfielder Christian Pulisic (10) in the first half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, June 8, 2017.

Christian Pulisic may be the next American football star to make the move to England.

Liverpool have been keeping an eye on the Borussia Dortmund playmaker since 2016 and they are expected to make a move to bring Pulisic to Anfield this summer. However, reports are now saying that they will face some competition from one of their most bitter rivals in the Premier League.

According to the Independent's Miguel Delaney, Pulisic has caught the eye of Manchester United as well and they are ready to go head-to-head with Liverpool this offseason, and he noted that the American's marketability is also a big factor behind the Red Devils' interest in him.

"While the 19-year-old attacker is obviously seen as an excellent football signing in his own right and fill a hole for Jose Mourinho's side, an extra angle is the view that talent could well make him the USA's first megastar in the sport, with all of the commercial value that will bring," Delaney said.

However, United and Liverpool will likely find it difficult to pry him away from Borussia Dortmund.

"Pulisic himself seems too level-headed to eye up a move to bigger, more pressurised clubs before he's fully formed as one of those rare attacking midfielders who can make the difference every single time they touch the ball," ESPN's Raphael Honigstein wrote in his report.

Well, that shouldn't come as a surprise since Dortmund were the club that took him in and gave him the chance to play first-team football.

Pulisic is generally regarded as the best American footballer right now, and some have even noted that he's already the most accomplished American player ever at the club level. The likes of Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan, Tim Howard and Brad Friedel have made a name for themselves in Europe years ago, but many have argued that none of them were as important as Pulisic is to his club.