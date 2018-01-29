(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers) Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action with Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam.

Looks like Manchester United are on the market for a new left-back.

According to Italian Sports channel Rai Sport, United are reportedly prepared to trigger Faouzi Ghoulam's €60 million (around £53 million) release clause in a bid to sign him from Napoli this month.

Well, the Red Devils can easily afford the release clause so that shouldn't be a problem. However, the club still has to settle personal terms with the Algerian full-back so it will be interesting to see if they get a deal done before the transfer window closes on Wednesday. If not, they can always pursue him in the summer.

The Red Devils have been keeping an eye on Ghoulam for some time now and they see him as a potential long-term solution to their problems at left-back.

Ashley Young has made the left-back position his own after Luke Shaw failed to cement his place as the club's first-choice earlier in the season, but he's already 32 and he may not have much left in the tank. Shaw may not be the answer as well because he's just too inconsistent even though he has been playing much better lately.

Aside from Young and Shaw, defenders Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian have also seen some action at left-back during their tenure at United, but it's not their natural position.

What the club needs right now is a reliable left-back and Ghoulam happens to be one of the best in the world.

"Considering the importance of technically adept fullbacks these days, Faouzi Ghoulam will fit right in at Manchester United, largely thanks to his ability to act as an auxiliary left midfielder, who can not only pump in a plethora of crosses but also take part in the build-up play, something he's very good at. He can also act as a very good defensive outlet while his pace often becomes the x-factor of his overall gameplay," Anas Ali said in his column for Mad About EPL.

"Therefore, Faouzi Ghoulam is a name Manchester United should not miss out," he added.