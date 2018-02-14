Reuters/Carl Recine Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld in action with Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra, Sept. 30, 2017

Manchester United seems to be planning a raid on Tottenham this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils are reportedly monitoring Toby Alderweireld's contract situation at Tottenham, and they are prepared to swoop in and lure him away from north London once the transfer window reopens in the summer.

"Alderweireld, 28, is out of contract in under 18 months but his deal includes a one-year extension which is scheduled to be triggered in the summer of 2019. However, his contract also features a £25million release clause which can be activated in the 2019 summer transfer window, albeit no later than 14 days before deadline day," Luckhurst wrote in his report.

"Although United manager Jose Mourinho has prioritised a central midfield signing, Alderweireld's contract stance is understood to be interesting United as they consider another central defensive signing," he continued.

Alderweireld has formed a rock solid partnership with fellow Belgian centre-back Jan Vertonghen since he made the switch to Tottenham in the summer of 2015.

But, at the moment, he is not exactly happy with the decision to sit him out of their Champions League clash against reigning Serie A champions Juventus on Tuesday. Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino just did not think the Belgian centre-back was fit enough to play, and he probably made the right call because Alderweireld just came back from a serious hamstring injury.

Adding Alderweireld would make sense for United. Aside from Eric Bailly, their centre-backs just have not been playing well at all this season, and recent reports have indicated that Red Devils manager José Mourinho is planning a major defensive overhaul this offseason with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling likely heading for the exit.

It probably will not take long for Alderweireld to establish himself as the club's first-choice centre-back if he joins the Red Devils this summer.