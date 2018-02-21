Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Old Trafford before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Oct. 28, 2017

Manchester United have reportedly been tracking the progress of one of the most highly-rated young prospects in Belgian football.

According to Belgian outlet Voetbal België, the Red Devils are reportedly one of the clubs that have expressed interest in signing Anderlecht's Eliot Matazo once his youth contract expires in the summer. Matazo still has not signed a professional contract with Anderlecht, and the report claims that he has already turned down the proposal from his current club.

If he is available, Matazo is expected to attract the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. German giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Schalke 04 have been keeping an eye on him, and La Liga powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid are in the mix as well. United's cross-town rivals, Manchester City, are also interested.

In other news, Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl has reported that Paul Pogba's agent is attempting to get the midfielder out of United in the summer.

"A source with firsthand knowledge says that Pogba's representative, the super-agent Mino Raiola, has been calling other top European clubs in the past week to try and persuade them to go after Pogba in the summer transfer market," Wahl said. At the moment, however, nobody seems to be interested.

Rumors of a rift between Pogba and manager José Mourinho started to circulate after the French footballer was left out of the starting lineup during United's Champions League round of 16 match against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

Mourinho's decision to start Ander Herrera raised a lot of eyebrows, but former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan thought it was the right decision.

"Common sense says if you're not playing well - and we'd all agree he's not come to the standards expected because he's a great player and is still a fantastic player - the manager has every right to leave him out of the team," Strachan said during an appearance on Sky Sports' "The Debate."