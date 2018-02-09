Reuters/Вячеслав Евдокимов Fabinho with Monaco in 2016.

Fabinho may finally make his long-awaited move to the Premier League this summer.

According to Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United has reportedly opened talks with Monaco over a potential €50 million (around £44 million) move for the versatile Brazilian footballer once the transfer window reopens.

United was rumored to be interested in Fabinho last summer after his breakout season with Monaco, but the team ended up signing Nemanja Matić instead. The club was heavily linked with the Brazilian as well last month.

Fabinho has thrived in a defensive midfield role during the past two seasons with Monaco, but he is also capable of playing as a right-back. That means he does not necessarily have to compete for playing time with Matić.

In fact, Fabinho was a full-back before he was converted into a central midfielder, so he probably will not mind switching back to his original position. Right now, Antonio Valencia is United's first-choice right back, but he is not getting any younger.

Meanwhile, Fabinho has recently confirmed he is ready to leave the reigning Ligue 1 champions this summer because he wants to experience a new challenge. "My time with Monaco was good, but I feel my time here is coming to an end," Fabinho said during a recent interview with Brazilian sports outlet Lance!, via Metro.

"I know that that the club's vision is to try to finish second and qualify for the Champions League, without counting on big-name players, but on young players. I believe I have gone through this process. I arrived as an unknown, I made my name at the club, won things — but maybe I need a new challenge," he added.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in Fabinho as well, so a bidding war between two of Europe's biggest clubs may ensue this summer.