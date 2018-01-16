Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2018: Red Devils Closing in on Arsenal Star Alexis Sánchez

(Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith) Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez celebrates after scoring a goal against Chelsea, May 27, 2017.

A week ago, people thought Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez was definitely heading to Manchester City before the end of the month because the Chilean forward reportedly liked the idea of a reunion with manager Pep Guardiola.

Well, a lot can change in a week.

Reports are now saying that City have decided to pull out of the race to sign Sánchez because the potential transfer has become too expensive for them, which is a little odd because they have always been willing to spend to get the players they want.

Now their cross-town rivals are preparing to swoop in.

According to reports from England, Manchester United are now the favorites to land Sánchez because they are willing to pay the Gunners' £35 million asking price and give the Chilean footballer a £400,000-a-week contract. Red Devils midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is reportedly heading to Arsenal as part of the deal.

Sources have indicated that Chelsea have made a late push to hijack United's move for Sánchez, but the Red Devils are confident they can finalize the deal.

"United are still offering the best financial package, and those close to proceedings believe that Sanchez's attachment to Pep Guardiola has been overplayed, but there is a slight concern at Old Trafford over whether the Chilean might wish to remain in London. Chelsea made their interest known on Monday afternoon, and are willing to capitalise in any breakdown," Miguel Delaney said in his report for the Independent.

"The broad terms are however agreed between United and the player, and he will wear the No 7 jersey if he joins," he added.

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has told the media that Sánchez's future would be sorted in the "next 48 hours" after the forward was left out of their defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday, so an announcement might be coming soon.