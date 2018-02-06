Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Offers Karim Benzema For David De Gea

Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch France's Karim Benzema scores a goal during the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Switzerland and France at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 20, 2014.

Manchester United is reportedly interested in a number of Real Madrid players including Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mateo Kovacic. However, it appears that Florentino Perez is only interested in parting with attacker Karim Benzema and nothing more.

According to Spanish news outlet Diario Gol, Madrid has been offering the French player to a number of teams including Machester, Tottenham, Arsenal and Juventus. Benzema has been struggling for game time under manager Zinedine Zidane and Perez is looking to trade him for an alternative player.

There's also a catch. According a report, any deal with Manchester United would have to include David De Gea. Given that José Mourinho already has a number of attackers in his club, parting ways with one of the best goalkeepers in the world for another one is a deal no sane manager would even consider.

However, it appears that De Gea is interested in making a move to Real Madrid before the trade deadline. The goalkeeper is reportedly pressuring his agent to make a move happen. The Spanish-born player is keen to return to his native Spain and does not want to miss out on the opportunity again

This suggests that one way or another, Madrid will be getting what it wants. The club has been desperately seeking to sign a goalkeeper this summer and the 27-year-old is simply too good a catch to pass up. Whether they will be willing to accept Benzema, however is still up for discussion.

On the other hand, Ajax youngster Justin Kluivert has rejected the possibility of moving to Manchester. The team was reportedly willing to pay £10 million to sign the son of legendary Barcelona star Patrick, a rumour that Kluivert himself shot down.

"I have heard the rumours but I haven't spoken to Mourinho," Kluivert said. "A move to Manchester United wouldn't make sense, for now."