Manny Pacquiao Rumors: 'Pacman' To Fight In Malaysia?

Professional boxer Manny Pacquiao has announced that he will be flying to Malaysia to fight either Lucas Matthysse or Danny Garcia.

"Definitely, Malaysia is where we will fight. If not May, this coming June, maybe third week of June, so the preparation will not conflict with my work," the 39-year-old said in an interview with ABS-CBN Television on Tuesday, obtained by Sky Sports News.

The eight-division boxing world champion recently rejected an undercard offer to face former World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior welterweight titleholder Mike Alvarado on April 14 in Las Vegas.

World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight titleholder Matthysse has for long been in the mix for Pacquiao's next fight. The Argentine professional boxer has been eyed to match up against Pacquiao since knocking out Tewa Kiram on the eight round in January.

Matthysse has told the BoxingScene that he was hoping to fight Pacquiao soon.

"I always want to fight with the best. I've already said that I would like to do it again with Danny Garcia or a fight with Manny Pacquiao, and I hope that one of those fights will happen," the 35-year-old said.

Meanwhile, American boxer Garcia is also a world champion, formerly holding light welterweight titles and welterweight titles since 2012. Two years ago, the 29-year-old expressed his desire to fight Pacquiao.

"Of course I'd like to fight Manny Pacquiao. That fight would change my life and the lives of everyone around me. To beat someone so important would raise me to the sky," Garcia told BoxingScene.

Pacquiao has won 11 major world titles, and he maintains a record of 59 wins, seven losses, and two draws. The boxer has been named "Fighter of the Decade" for the 2000s by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), WBO, and the World Boxing Council (WBC).

He has also won "Fighter of the Year" by Ring Magazine and BWAA for three years, in 2006, 2008, and 2009.