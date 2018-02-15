Manny Pacquiao Wants Lucas Matthysse Next, But Bob Arum Prefers Mike Alvarado

Reuters/ Romeo Ranoco World boxing champion Manny Pacquiao back in 2016

Octuple boxing champion Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao said he wants to fight Argentinian fighter Lucas Matthysse next. Other boxers are also being linked to Pacman for his speculated return in the ring either in April or May.

There are still no confirmations from Top Rank about Pacquiao's next opponent. A lot of names are being thrown in the past few weeks such as Jeff Horn, Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman, and Terence Crawford as potential rivals for Pacquiao.

However, during an interview with the Manila Bulletin, Pacquiao made it clear that he wants to face Matthysse, a well-known knockout artist. "I want Matthysse. This is the fight that I like... a fight fans would also like to see. I can fight in April or even May," he said.

According to a BoxingScene report, it looks like Matthysse's camp is also on board with the bout. Pacquiao's longtime trainer Freddie Roach told the Scene that he recently met with one of Matthysse's trainers. Roach said he gave the trainer a personal tour at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles. "I gave him the tour a little bit, he pointed at a picture of Pacquiao and said, 'We want him' and I said, 'I would love for you to have him.'"

Matthysse is truly a knockout expert with 39 victories, 36 of which came from a knockout victory. Pacquiao, on the other hand, has been ending most of his victories with decisions.

Reuters/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Top Rank Promoter Bob Arum announces the upcoming match between Manny Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley Jr. back in 2016.

However, Pacquiao's preferred opponent is not the same with Top Rank's promoter Bob Arum. The Top Rank executive wants American boxer Mike Alvarado for Pacman next.

Matthysse and Alvarado are not the only names recently being connected to Pacquiao. Pacman's former sparring partner Amir Khan told SkySports that he is also open to fighting the Filipino Pride. Khan is set to face Canadian fighter Phil Lo Greco in Liverpool this coming April.