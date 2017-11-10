Manu Tuilagi Injury Updates: Professional Rugby Player Seeks Help of Witch Doctor, Claims He is Healed

Reuters/Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic Manu Tuilagi has claimed that a witch doctor has identified the cause of his injuries and banished the three evil spirits that supposedly caused them.

Manu Tuilagi has claimed in a recent interview that a witch doctor has identified the cause of his injuries and successfully treated him.

Tuilagi's serious groin, hamstring, and knee strains had disrupted his play for England and Leicester for three years. However, the professional rugby player recently went to his home country of Samoa upon the advice of his mother to seek the help of a witch doctor.

According to the 26-year-old Tuilagi, for four days, he had to make an hour-long boat ride from the mainland of Samoa in order to reach the island of Upolu, where the witch doctor was located.

"She was half Fijian and half Samoan and found there were three lady spirits who had married themselves on to me for the last three years. The witch-doctor told me that was why I had been injured. The spirits wanted me for themselves – they wanted to punish me and injuring me was the way to do it. Every time I played – bang. Now they have gone," Tuilagi said in an interview.

Tuilagi revealed that his daily two-hour session with the witch doctor only involved Fijian oil and a towel. While the treatment was nothing more than a massage involving the Fijian oil, Tuilagi believes that the supposed spirits have already left him. Nonetheless, he is not sure whether the spirits are, indeed, gone for good as they may know that they have been banished since his story has already been made public.

"But maybe when it comes out in this newspaper they will know again? This is the first time I have done it and I hope to be back playing in mid-December," Tuilagi said.

Whether his injuries are gone for good and were really caused by evil spirits, one thing is for sure: Tuilagi is bent on going back to playing professional rugby soon as he is already frustrated about not being able to do the thing that he really loves.